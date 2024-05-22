Parramore tower projects poised to move forward

Over the objections of city staff, several major skyscrapers are poised to take a step forward toward reality in Parramore.

Municipal Planning Board members indicated they planned to approve the Kelly Park Tower and Parramore Tribute Towers projects during their meeting Tuesday morning.

The three towers, rising as tall as 38 stories, would host a mixture of hotels, retail and amenities along West Church Street, located in the heart of the city’s stadium district. They’re paired with three additional towers that did not get discussed Tuesday.

Each of the projects would fall under the Live Local Act, meaning at least 40% of each building would consist of affordable, long-term housing.

Staff urged the board to reject the projects because the hotels did not fit within the traditionally industrial corridor. They also expressed reservations about the heights of the buildings and said existing sewer infrastructure was inadequate.

After hearing from community members and the developer, all in support of the projects, the board members sided with the developer.

They said the projects represented a potential future for Parramore, which struggles under a lack of affordable housing and commercial activity.

They also said the location near major entertainment venues made the hotel uses compatible and dismissed concerns about the height, since the buildings will be tall with or without the hotel floors.

The board members instructed staff to write restrictions into the projects that would prevent the developer from simply trying to build a hotel with nothing else, and that would direct the developer to work with the city on the infrastructure component.

The projects are due for a vote on June 18. They will then head to city commissioners for final approval or denial. The issue before board members was one early component of the development process, and although it’s an early indication of support, it’s far from guaranteed any of these buildings will ever break ground.

