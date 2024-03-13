Parolee jailed after leading police on motorcycle chase from Victorville to Yucca Valley

A parolee on a reportedly stolen motorcycle led deputies on a 63-mile pursuit from Victorville to Yucca Valley, while drunk and high on drugs, authorities said.

Cory Ryan Brown, 38, described as an unhoused person known to frequent Victorville, was arrested on suspicion of felony reckless evading, possession of a stolen vehicle, drunken driving and drugged driving, according to county booking records and a statement issued by the sheriff's department.

On Monday night, deputies spotted Brown riding a 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycle that had been reported stolen out of Nevada, officials said. When they tried to stop him at Nisqualli Road and Seventh Avenue, Brown sped off.

Apple Valley deputies, Victor Valley and Morongo Basin stations joined in the pursuit, along with a helicopter, as the chase continued into Yucca Valley, the statement said.

The motorcycle finally came to a stop at State Route 247 and Buena Vista Drive, where Brown was arrested, authorities said.

Brown was on parole at the time of the incident, sheriff's officials said.

According to county booking records, bail for Brown was set at $135,000 pending an initial court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Motorcycle pursuit heads from Victorville to Yucca Valley