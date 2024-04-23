Parolee arrested for following woman into SoHo building and raping her

A man on parole for a robbery charge was arrested for following a woman into her SoHo apartment building and raping her, police said Tuesday.

Ellow Williams, 30, hid behind a parked car as the 23-year-old victim got out of a cab in front of her building near the corner of Thompson St. and Prince St. about 4:10 a.m. on Sunday, cops said.

The woman opened the front door of her building with a key fob and walked into the lobby. Before the door could close behind her, Williams crept in behind her, police said.

The man confronted the woman on the second floor, telling her, “If you scream, I’ll shoot you,” according to cops.

Williams didn’t flash or simulate a gun, but put the victim in a chokehold and sexually assaulted her. He stole $40 from the woman before he took off on foot, leaving her on the second floor of her building.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and released.

Williams was arrested Tuesday and and immediately requested a lawyer while being questioned by police. He was charged with rape.

The accused rapist has five prior arrests in New York City. He spent nearly two years in prison for robbery and was released on parole in March 2023, records show.

His arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court was pending Tuesday evening.

So far this year, the NYPD has investigated 454 incidents of rape. Last year at the same time, there were 451 incidents, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny.