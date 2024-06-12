A Parole Agent Went to Check on a Sex Offender. He Wound Up Dead and Stuffed into Plastic Bag

Emanuel Edward Sewell, 54, has been charged with second-degree murder

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Davis Martinez

Maryland parole and probation agent Davis Martinez, 33, was on a routine resident check on Friday, May 31 for 54-year-old convicted sex offender Emanuel Edward Sewell.

But when Martinez didn't report back, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police were dispatched to Sewell’s apartment in Chevy Chase.

Officers found the residence “secured with blinds drawn.” After they tried to establish communication with both Martinez and Sewell, they forced entry into the apartment, according to a charging document obtained by PEOPLE.

Inside, they found Martinez wrapped in multiple plastic bags underneath a bed, according to the documents.



“Officers noted the body appeared to be in the fetal position and observed a bloodied towel near the front door,” states the document.

Martinez had been stabbed multiple times, including to his head, face, brain and neck, prosecutors said, according to the The Washington Post.

A neighbor told investigators that she heard loud knocking on Sewell’s door that morning around 9 a.m. Hours later, around 2 p.m. the witness claimed to have seen Sewell walking towards a dumpster before returning to his apartment. Soon after, he was allegedly spotted leaving his apartment with two clear trash bags full of clothes. He drove away in his Hyundai Elantra, the charging document claims.

Montgomery County Department of Police Emanuel Edward Sewell

Sewell was taken into custody the next day in West Virginia, per the Post. He was charged with second-degree murder and ordered held without bail on Monday, June 10, according to the Post.

The convicted sex offender had been on supervised release since 2021 after serving decades in prison for the 1996 rape of a physicist, the Post reported.

According to a charging document from October 31, 1996 obtained by PEOPLE, Sewell climbed through the man’s unlocked ground level kitchen window and confronted him in his bed with a knife, bound his hands and feet, and then sexually assaulted him. After the assault, he stole the victim’s ATM card, video cassette recorder and 1991 Plymouth Colt. He allegedly admitted the attack to police, per the charging document.

Sewell has yet to enter a plea. His attorney could not be reached for comment.

