Parkway Village shooting leaves man critically injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Parkway Village Saturday morning.

According to reports, officers responded to the shooting in the 3000 block of South Perkins Road at 11 p.m.

Police say a man was located on the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

