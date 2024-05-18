Parksley scam requesting donations through letter

PARSKLEY, Va. (WAVY) — The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam letter, deputies said.

If residents received a letter from the Parksley Town Council requesting donations of any kind, deputies warn that this isn’t from the town and is a scam.

Residents can report this to Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or Virginia State Police at 757-787-5813.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

