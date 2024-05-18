Parkside Elementary receives state funding for early childhood classrooms

May 18—Parkside Elementary has been included in the list of 64 new classrooms to receive funding through the Prekindergarten through Third Grade Integrated Approach to Early Learning program.

Since its inception in 2017, the P-3 program has been a collaborative effort between the Alabama State Department of Education and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education to create unison instructional, practices, assessments and leadership from pre-K through third grade.

Now in its eighth year, a total of 413 classrooms in 29 counties have benefitted from the program.

"What started in 2017 with 35 classrooms has now grown into a seamless learning continuum for students from pre-K to third grade," Gov. Kay Ivey said in a press release sent to The Times Wednesday, May 15. "As part of my Strong Start, Strong Finish initiative, this program ensures a comprehensive educational approach that aligns and integrates with student learning during the crucial years when children experience the greatest growth potential."

Parkside Principal Caleb Elrod said the collaboration works well because while one agency sets curriculum standards, the other focuses on age-appropriate teaching methods and additional milestones children are expected to meet.

"The academic side of things comes from the ADOE and the Department of Early Childhood Education comes in and says while we are teaching them their ABC's and to count and all that, we also need to teach them other development skills like their fine motor skills, their gross motor skills and to be able to be social with one another," Elrod said.

Parkside's kindergarten program was included in last year's round of funding and Elrod said those funds were used to "enrich the learning environment through age appropriate learning materials." He said items such as play centers were added to classrooms to give students a space to grow socially and emotionally as well as furniture designed more specifically for kindergarten students.

"It's all about forming the classroom so that they are age appropriate," Elrod said.

This round of funding will go toward first grade classrooms.

Cullman County Schools Superintendent Shane Barnette said Harmony Elementary School was also included in the 2022 round of funding. When reached by phone Thursday, he said he was grateful for the program and excited for schools in the district to continue to be included in the future.

"I'm excited for them. It's a great learning opportunity for Parkside and their students. We just look forward to them to keep adding grade levels to the program as they receive the funding to do so," Barnette said.

He said one requirement to receive funding is additional training for teachers and administrators. He said he spent a year attending an early childhood leadership course where he was given a more in-depth understanding of early childhood development.

"This doesn't really tell us how to teach, but it gives us the tools to help teach and make sure our students are progressing the way they should be," Elrod said.

Other schools awarded funding this year include:

— New Bethel Elementary School in Colbert County.

— Howell Graves Preschool in Colbert County.

— G.W. Trenhold Primary School in Colbert County.

— Lauderdale Elementary School in Lauderdale County.

— Underwood Elementary School in Lauderdale County.

— Sweet Water High School in Marengo County.

— Boaz Elementary School in Marshall County.

— Covenant Academy of Mobile in Mobile County.

— Barkley Bridge Elementary School in Morgan County.

— South Shades Crest Elementary School in Shelby County.

— Taylorville Primary School in Tuscaloosa County.

— Curry Elementary School in Walker County.

— Lupton Elementary School in Walker County.

— Oakman Elementary School in Walker County.

— Parrish Elementary School in Walker County.

— Double Springs Elementary School in Walker County.