Parks and Recreation star's new show confirms release date with first look

Parks and Recreation star Rashida Jones's new show Sunny has confirmed a release date, as well as releasing some first-look images.

The actor is best known for playing Ann Perkins in the NBC comedy and has since starred in Apple TV+ movie On the Rocks alongside Bill Murray, as well as appearing in sci-fi series Silo.

Now Jones is returning to the streaming platform for a new show, mystery thriller Sunny, with the first two episodes landing on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, July 10.

In the series, Jones plays an American woman called Suzie living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is turned upside down when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash.

The synopsis reads: "As 'consolation', she's given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband's electronics company.

"Though at first Suzie resents Sunny's attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship, as together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie's family, becoming dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed."

New images released by Apple show Jones in action as Suzie, and also includes a first look at robot Sunny sitting opposite her.

Sunny is created by showrunner Katie Robbins (The Affair) and executive producer and director Lucy Tcherniak (Station Eleven).

Jones also serves as an executive producer on the show, and stars alongside Hidetoshi Nishijima, Joanna Sotomura, Judy Ongg, YOU, annie the clumsy and Jun Kunimura.

Meanwhile, Jones only appeared in the first episode of Silo but played a crucial role in introducing the dystopian world to viewers. The show's star Rebecca Ferguson recently gave an update on how long she thinks the popular series will continue for.

"Season two is shot and coming out," she said. "We're now looking at green-lighting seasons three and four. I think we would film them maybe together, and that would be the end."

The first two episodes of Sunny will premiere on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, July 10, with the rest of the episodes then airing weekly on the platform.

