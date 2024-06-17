As parks improve all over, riverfront group says scandal won't hurt Detroit's new Wilson park

As the Detroit Princess Riverboat steams past, work continues at the future Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park in downtown Detroit in this photo shot in spring 2024, showing workers building the Delta Dental Play Garden with its playground of simulated dinosaurs.

Just like summer, parks and rec is hot. Across metro Detroit and Michigan — nationwide, too — there’s pent-up demand for bigger, better, more accessible parks, as well as new recreation centers. With unprecedented funds flowing from federal, state, local and foundation coffers, all kinds of projects are underway or they’re newly open.

Things to know: 1.) The big new park being built on Detroit's riverfront will get done, despite as much as $40 million suddenly found missing by a nonprofit group; 2.) Many of Michigan's state parks have major closures now or scheduled soon, so check the website below before you go; 3.) Thanks to fresh federal and foundation cash, we've entered an era of epic, once-in-a-lifetime parks and rec expansion.

One site where money just became a worry is the big Ralph Wilson Park, under construction by the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy. The nonprofit is reeling from an estimated $40 million loss to an alleged embezzler. But its new leader has pledged to make good on the riverfront park. It will open next year and on time, says Ryan Sullivan, the organization’s new interim CEO. Construction started in 2022 and won’t stop until the park is complete, exactly as planned, Sullivan says.

“Ralph Wilson Centennial Park will be a world-class public space like no other, anywhere else. We are incredibly excited for a 2025 opening and we look forward to celebrating with the entire community next year,” Sullivan said, in a statement to the Free Press.

He says the scandal won’t block completion of the park’s much-anticipated features. They include the William Davidson Sport House, with two full-size basketball courts; the Delta Dental Play Garden of animal-shaped play structures, the DTE Foundation Lawn for riverfront concerts, and a 2½-acre Metroparks Water Garden — the Metroparks’ first attraction in Detroit.

Although the 22-acre Ralph Wilson Centennial Park is still off-limits, many parks are open during this time of epic expansion, but some have partial closures with big closures starting this fall. Many are getting long overdue fixes, like the Dodge Fountain’s 300 spray jets in downtown Detroit.

This artist's rendering pictures a future aerial view of the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park in downtown Detroit. Despite a financial scandal to its builder, the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, the group's new leader pledges to finish the park on time, as planned.

Psychologists say the pandemic showed in high relief that Americans need more nature; and we need more recreation options, both indoors and out. At the same time, park bosses have been desperate for cash after decades of seeing budgets that said, “maintenance deferred.” Now, the spigot is open.

Improvements include $20 million being invested at Detroit’s century-old Chandler Park, funded by individual donations, foundations, the UAW and the city; local and county park expansions planned in many suburbs of Detroit, especially in Oakland County; and state park improvements underway all across the state, as Michiganders pack for summer camping.

With national parks increasingly jammed with retired baby boomers, driving up the tab for local lodging and food, the June issue of “AARP Bulletin” suggests heading for state parks, for “equally stunning natural beauty without the throngs of tourists.” Michigan’s state parks fit that bill.

Here’s a taste of park and rec expansions across metro Detroit and Michigan, showcasing the impact of fresh public and private dollars:

Pontiac's new skate park

Nowhere is park expansion more welcome than in Pontiac, where parks-and-rec spending was frozen for a decade while three emergency managers fought off bankruptcy. Now, city hall has a balanced budget. Two years ago, city leaders were enticed by local activists to plan a skate park. Pontiac’s cash found matches with grants from the park-friendly Ralph Wilson Jr. Foundation and from the Oakland County Board of Commissioners. At the park’s ribbon cutting in May, Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel begged off rolling on a skateboard, but Greimel insisted, “I have on good authority — this is one of the best skateparks in Michigan.” It even has a rain garden to soak up storm runoff. Across a side street from the skate park? Pontiac is planning to build its first new recreation center in half a century.

Detroit's Belle Isle state park

In Detroit, park rangers are lavishing Belle Isle with once-in-a-lifetime improvements. As fresh money flows from Lansing, state overseers are restoring historic Scott Fountain, fixing drainage, replacing the HVAC in some buildings and making the 120-year-old aquarium — oldest in the nation — wheelchair-accessible. Also, the abandoned Belle Isle Zoo is being dismantled and the area handed back to Mother Nature, says Ron Olson, chief of parks and rec for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. So instead of ogling wildlife behind bars, visitors can watch for Belle Isle’s free-range deer, coyotes and bald eagles.

Belle Isle is among scores of state parks set to receive fresh funding for upgrades, Olson says.

“The big push on all of this was the governor’s proposal to take $250 million out of the American Rescue Funds coming from Washington, and to put that toward rehabilitating our state parks. We’ve had a very big maintenance backlog for years. Now, we’ve got repair projects scattered throughout the state — roads, parking lots, bathrooms, restoring structures,” he says.

Surveys consistently show that Americans in general, and Michiganders especially, “value good parks and park amenities,” Olson says.

Oak Park's Nine Mile linear park

Is it really a park? Not by usual standards. But it won a top regional award across seven counties — because it put parks and rec right where people live, while it made driving through a stretch of this mile road a lot more enjoyable, even while lowering speeds to reduce pedestrian traffic risk, says Tyler Klifman, advanced environmental planner for SEMCOG, metro Detroit’s network of local governments in seven counties.

“Oak Park’s Nine Mile strip is really a good example of carving out a park where you wouldn’t expect it,” Klifman says. “The city put cool things to create recreation in a small space but in a way that’s connected right to the adjacent neighborhoods,” he said. The improved strip stretches just over a mile, from near Coolidge Highway to Oak Park's border with Ferndale, where Ferndale ties it into Ferndale's bike path.

By shrinking the road from five lanes to three, with a center-turning lane, planners found space enough to add bike lanes along with “pocket parks” of landscaping, play structures, benches and public art. The project got going nearly a decade ago with grants from nonprofit groups, traffic studies, public meetings and neighborhood surveys. So, it’s not a product of the new park funding but could inspire other cities “to consider adding their own linear parks,” Klifman says.

The city plans to extend the Nine Mile Redesign farther west, past Coolidge, City Manager Erik Tungate says. The city has joined with Oakland County Parks, and with all of the cities on Nine Mile within the county, to target potential improvements along the entire stretch, and “to solidify the funding needed to make them happen,” Tungate says.

Michigan state parks

Numerous state parks in the Great Lakes state have aggressive construction schedules during this summer and fall. So, before you go, check Michigan.gov/DNRClosures to see what’s open at which parks. Here's a sample of repair work that will curtail some campouts:

● Algonac State Park in St. Clair County has a $4.1-million injection of federal funds underway, for long overdue fixes, so the park is closed for camping for the rest of this year. The rear of the park, accessed by Marsh Road, remains open for day hiking. And the big remaining day-use area will reopen in October, but no overnights until 2025, says the park manager.

● Brighton Recreation Area in Livingston County is getting $3 million in federal funding for electrical and road upgrades planned that will close the Bishop Lake modern campground from Aug. 11 through mid-May of 2025. Also, roadwork has the equestrian campground shut through Oct. 15.

● Interlochen State Park in Grand Traverse County has its day-use area as well as the modern campground off-limits this summer, for major water-and-sewer improvements. The Green Lake Boating Access and rustic campground are open, but the Duck Lake Boating Access is shut, while the park gets $3.6 million in federally funded upgrades.

● Ludington State Park in Mason County will keep its 2,000 acres of parkland and 3-mile stretch of Lake Michigan shoreline south of Big Sable River open for hiking and beachcombing via roadway parking on M-116. But most of the park including the main entrance will close on Sept. 3 and stay closed through July 1, 2025, for a massive $4.3-million federal upgrade.

Modest but worthy

Here are a few of the scores of recently announced statewide development grants to parks. These grants come not from tax dollars but instead from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund, using interest and earnings from the sale of state-owned oil, gas, and minerals.

$300,000 for Seven Mile Road Regional Pathway in Northville Charter Township, Wayne County 300,000 for the renovation of the Martin Luther King Jr. Equality Trail in Jackson $300,000 for Grand Traverse Commons Natural Area Accessible Trail in Garfield Township, Grand Traverse County $300,000 for upgrades to Saginaw Valley Rail Trail in Saginaw County $300,000 for Flint River access at the confluence of Swartz Creek in Genessee County $250,000 for development at Sanborn Park in Port Huron $300,000 for a bridge renovation at Paint Creek Trail in Oakland County $300,000 for the renovation of the Big Bend Fishing Area at Willow Metropark in Wayne County $300,000 for a nature exploration and playground project at Eliza Howell Park in Detroit $165,000 for improvements to the River Bends Park accessible kayak launch in Shelby Township, Macomb County

