Parkland Students Are Mocking New Mandatory Clear Backpacks on Social Media

Students returning from Spring Break this week at Parkland, Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were greeted with some new gear: clear backpacks.

Following a shooting at the school on Feb. 14 that left 17 students and faculty dead, Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie has outlined new campus safety measures, some for the entire district and others applying only to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

A new policy specifically for the site of the tragedy mandates, among other measures, that all students be provided with a transparent school bag, the only backpacks now allowed on the campus. Students and faculty also must now wear identification badges at all times.

But many students, some of whom have become leaders in a nationwide effort to achieve gun control reform, weren’t impressed with the policy.

One lamented that her school “is starting to feel like a prison.” Others took to social media to make further calls for regulating guns instead of teenagers’ property. Some simply had a laugh at the effort.

Here’s how some Parkland students responded.

s/o to America for making my school seem like jail now because legislators don’t have common sense gun reform on their agendas https://t.co/MJZFeaeiSa — Kyra Parrow (@longlivekcx) March 21, 2018

Thousands of clear backpacks were donated to MSD...it’s a shame b/c they should’ve been given to a school that actually needs the supplies. But since we’re stuck with them, I decided to make the most out of the situation & decorate!! ????????#MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/dgW7uNN536 — Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) April 2, 2018

PSA: given these new clear backpacks, you will now be able to see that I have my phone charger with me. No, you cannot borrow it (you can’t have any gum either) — Tyah-Amoy Roberts (@xotyahmarie) April 2, 2018

Nothing beats a morning walk through fenced lines with a bag check! Where am I, again? pic.twitter.com/6gDPs8zZ3Q — Delaney Tarr (@delaneytarr) April 2, 2018

Ok but how are clear backpacks going to protect douglas kids from an AR-15 — Kyra Parrow (@longlivekcx) April 2, 2018

My new backpack is almost as transparent as the NRA’s agenda.



I feel sooo safe now.



As much as I appreciate the effort we as a country need to focus on the real issue instead of turning our schools into prisons. #clearbackpacks #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/HqBIeGjzF9







— Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) April 2, 2018