Parkland Students Disappointed In Betsy DeVos' Brief Visit To Their School

Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School weren’t pleased with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ visit to the Parkland, Florida, school on Wednesday. They told HuffPost that DeVos met with few students and gave “BS answers” to their questions about what she plans to do to address gun violence.

The brief visit, which was closed to reporters, came three weeks after the mass shooting that killed 17 students and staff members there. DeVos took only a handful of questions at a news conference afterward, not getting into specific details about the visit or what policy proposals she would consider to curb gun violence.

Student journalists at the school, who said they were among the only students that DeVos met, described feeling “disappointed” by DeVos’ visit and called it “intrusive” and “not helpful.”

“Personally, I didn’t understand what the point was for her to come,” senior Kyra Parrow, editor-in-chief of the school yearbook, told HuffPost. “She didn’t answer my questions properly. It wasn’t informative. It wasn’t helpful at all. She just kind of gave me a BS answer.”

A number of the students, some of whom have become activists for gun control in the wake of the shooting, said on social media that DeVos didn’t meet with many students and “barely” responded to their questions.