Parkland school building demolition postponed; other cancellations and closures

The heavy rains and flooding in South Florida have led to closures and cancellations.

The planned start of the demolition of the 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was postponed from Thursday until Friday morning, the Broward School District said. The building was the site of the 2018 school massacre that killed 17 people.

Schools

All Broward schools will be closed, and there will be no on-campus activities, including camps.

Broward College and Nova Southeastern University canceled Wednesday night classes.

Fort Lauderdale

City offices are expected to reopen at noon Thursday, officials said.

All board meetings scheduled for Wednesday night were canceled.

All Parks and Recreation programming also was canceled Wednesday night.

Dania Beach

City hall will be closed Thursday.

Weather permitting, the Dania Beach pier is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m., and lifeguards will be on duty at 9 a.m.

Sports

Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach canceled horse racing on Thursday.

Wednesday night’s Cricket Watch Party for West Indies v. New Zealand, an event tied to the cricket World Cup at Central Broward Park in Lauderhill, was canceled.

Courts

The federal courts in South Florida will be closed Thursday.

Arts

A performance at the Broward Center for Performing Arts was canceled Wednesday night.