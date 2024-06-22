Will parking restrictions along Narragansett’s sea wall go into effect? Here’s what we know

NARRAGANSETT – An ordinance restricting parking along the town's sea wall may not come into effect this summer after hitting a snag with Rhode Island’s Department of Transportation.

The ordinance, approved last June with four council members voting in favor and one abstaining, sought to restrict parking on Ocean Road to three hours from May 15 to Sept. 15. Parking is currently unlimited in the spaces along the sea wall. But because Ocean Road is a state highway, the Department of Transportation has to approve new restrictions first – though some town officials have argued Narragansett has final authority on the matter.

A state traffic commission held a public hearing in early March where the town, as well as business owners and residents, presented their case for and against the ordinance. The hearing seemed to raise more questions than answers, and no decision was made on whether DOT would approve the ordinance.

Cars parked along the Narragansett sea wall. Photographed on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

State gave town time to find middle ground

“Given opposition from some of the business community, the [state traffic] commission voted to continue the matter to afford the town and business community time to resolve any differences and try to reach a mutually beneficial and amicable outcome that both achieves the town’s intentions and has a minimum impact on adjacent businesses,” said Charles St. Martin, DOT’s chief of public affairs.

The next state traffic commission meeting on the matter is scheduled for July 10, according to St. Martin.

Susan Cicilline-Buonanno, a Narragansett councilwoman and former council president who was the sole member to abstain from voting in favor of the ordinance, said she recently asked Town Manager James Tierney for an update, to which he responded there was “no ‘no’ or no ‘yes’ at this point” from the DOT.

Neither Tierney nor Council President Ewa Dzwierzynski responded to interview requests from The Journal.

Many residents and business owners have raised concerns about the impact that adding parking restrictions would have on the town. An online petition to rescind the ordinance, organized by Anthony D’Ellena, a candidate for Narragansett’s Town Council, has garnered over 3,100 signatures.

Coastal access advocates have also complained that parking restrictions limit access to the beach by imposing heavy fines.

“Parking removal is the back-door way to privatize a public area,” said Conrad Ferla, a beach-access advocate.

Cicilline-Buonanno’s hesitation to support the ordinance stemmed partly from an experience a decade ago, she said, when she suggested a similar measure to restrict parking on Ocean Road. Residents and business owners opposed it back then, as they do now.

She also worried the Town Council did not take into consideration recommendations from Narragansett’s Planning Board, which sought answers on how parking restrictions would be enforced – she voted against buying signs to restrict parking on Ocean Road – and whether the town should consider starting a shuttle service.

“How were we gonna do it? We didn't talk about all the nuts and bolts. So I was uncomfortable supporting the ordinance, but I certainly would have liked to hear the recommendations of the Planning Board being fleshed out with us as part of the council,” Cicilline-Buonanno said.

Parking is inherently troublesome in coastal towns

It is not the first time Narragansett has had a mishap with parking ordinances. The town painted the spots along Ocean Drive, but the new spaces were so large that Cicilline-Buonanno estimates that over 20 spots were lost in the process.

Cicilline-Buonanno acknowledges Narragansett has problems with parking, but she said a more thoughtful solution is needed that takes into consideration finding more parking for residents and visitors.

“The more you restrict it, the more difficult it becomes. You squeeze the town with the restrictions, where are they gonna go? They're gonna go to another area in the town. And then that area is gonna be having restrictions. So it kind of trickles down,” she said.

Parking restricted on popular Boon Street

Residents and visitors, however, will run into parking restrictions on Boon Street, a popular dining and shopping area in Narragansett.

Parking on the east side of Boon Street is restricted from May 15 to Sept. 15 between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. It is permitted, for a three-hour time limit, on the west side, between Central Street to Perkins Avenue.

“For Father’s Day we went with my family to Crazy Burger [a restaurant on Boone Street] and then went to the park after. We wanted to get a smoothie, but sorry, kids, we are almost at 3 hours, so we have to leave because the rent-a-cops are ticketing. Definitely not good for businesses!” wrote one frustrated resident on Facebook.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Parking restrictions along Narragansett sea wall unlikely this season