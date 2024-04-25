Parking rates at PBI have been the same since 2009. That is likely going to change soon.

Parking rates at Palm Beach International Airport have remained the same since 2009, but that will likely change this year.

Airport Director Laura Beebe proposed a rate increase at a recent workshop with the Palm Beach County Commission and the board cleared her to explore it further. The commission must approve the increase before it's put in place.

The rate increase comes at a time when a number of long-term projects are planned for the airport.

The rate for short-term parking is $17 per day, compared to $19 in Orlando, $25 in Miami and $36 in Fort Lauderdale, according to figures Beebe provided. Long-term rates are $13 at PBI and $15 to $25 at those other airports. Economy parking costs $7 at PBI and $10 to $12 at the other Florida airports.

Long-term parking at Palm Beach International Airport is $13 per day and short-term $17. A proposal would increase long-term by $1 a day and short-term by $4 a day.

Beebe proposed raising long-term and economy parking rates this year by $1 per day. Short-term rates would increase $4 to $21 per day. Premium parking would go from $30 to $36. There would be additional rate increases in 2027 and 2030.

Additional parking options in the future could be valet parking and a reservation system ensuring users would get a parking spot but not a specific space.

Concourse B at Palm Beach International Airport is getting a multi-million dollar makeover. This is what part of it will look like when completed.

Increasing parking and general aviation fees — also proposed by Beebe — will help offset debt obligation costs, she said. She added that general aviation fees haven’t been adjusted since 1987 and are lower at PBI than at comparable airports. She said she will consult with stakeholders before suggesting a fee increase.

Where you can park at PBI and how much does it cost?

Parking lots at Palm Beach International Airport.

Premium: $30 per day, located outside baggage claim. $2 for the first 20 minutes, $1 each additional 20 minutes. Self-payment with credit card or SunPass only. Cashier available at main exit plaza.

Short term: $17 per day, adjacent to the terminal. $1 for every 20 minutes. Credit cards, cash, SunPass accepted. NOTE: Level 4 is closed for construction.

Long term: $13 per day, adjacent to the terminal on Level 2. $1 for every 20 minutes. Credit cards, cash, SunPass accepted.

Economy: $7 per day. $2 first two hours minimum. $1 each additional 20 minutes. To use the lot, make a full loop around the airport, and the lot is on the southeast side of the terminal. Once parked in the lot, head to the nearest bus stop to catch the shuttle. To signal the shuttle, press the call button inside the bus stop. This lot is on airport property and about a five-minute walk to the terminal. The walkway to the terminal is across from bus stop 5. There is no cashier between 1 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. and self-payment is required with a credit card or SunPass only.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Parking rates likely will increase at Palm Beach International Airport