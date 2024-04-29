Parking is not allowed on some Pleasant Hill streets as crews clean up tornado debris

Pleasant Hill has placed a temporary parking ban on several streets as crews work to remove debris in the roadway from last week's EF-2 tornado.

Those with vehicles parked on the roads are asked to move them. The parking ban will allow crews to work more efficiently as they remove debris, according to a Pleasant Hill Police Department Facebook post.

Police also ask people who may be curious to see the area, generally west of South Hickory Boulevard and south of Oakwood Drive to Four Mile Creek, to stay away to avoid congestion.

Shayne Hurgon cuts down a tree, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Pleasant Hill, Iowa, after tornadoes ripped across the state Friday evening.

The parking ban will last until 5 p.m. May 1, according to a news release.

No parking is allowed on:

East Oakwood Drive between South Pleasant Hill Boulevard and Scott Avenue

South Pleasant Hill Boulevard between East Oakwood Drive and Parkridge Avenue

Kimberly Lane

Dee Drive

Parkview Drive

Schaffer Boulevard

Linden Boulevad

Pine Valley Drive, west of South Hickory Boulevard

Catalpa Drive

Cypress Drive, west of South Hickory Boulevard

Birch Boulevard

Orchard Drive, west of South Hickory Boulevard

Beech Boulevard

Police also ask people to avoid Oakwood Cemetery, Pleasant Hill Elementary School and Doanes Park.

Residents who need or would like to offer assistance can call 211 for more information.

