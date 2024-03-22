Should parking minimums be eliminated? Legislators explore proposals to add housing

DENVER (KDVR — Lawmakers continue to work through different proposals to spur more housing across the state.

One proposed solution looks at whether reducing parking could be the key to solving the state’s big problem. Some said the state needs to look at other solutions first.

Some lawmakers at the capitol believe reducing excess parking could help solve a number of our state’s biggest issues. Opponents said the state needs to let cities decide what to do with parking in their communities.

“I think this is definitely one of those underrated, impactful things we can do and it seems a little wonky, like how can it make that big of a difference whether you install more or less parking but this really allows us to make a lot of big changes on a lot of different fronts with one policy,” said Representative Steph Vigil.

Vigil is sponsoring a bill looking to rid cities of minimum parking spaces in major metro areas of the state in what is known as Metropolitan Planning Organizations spanning across the Front Range.

“Most local governments have a mandated minimum number of parking spaces that have to be installed with every new development. Sometimes it’s a reasonable number. Frequently, it is more than what demand actually calls for. With a goal of having more than ample parking supply at all times in all places,” said Vigil.

Vigil believes the measure would free up space for housing while also improving the environment by reducing the amount of asphalt developers are laying down while promoting transit and walkability.

“I would really like to see the state and our local governments meet in the middle somewhere and agree that we are going to find a better path forward that doesn’t involve automatically centering cars in all things,” Vigil said.

Opponents like the Colorado Municipal League would prefer the state stay out of what cities do with parking.

“The league is opposed to this bill. We really feel the decision of parking in communities is best left addressed by local governments, elected by the people in their communities rather than by developers,” said Beverly Stables, Colorado Municipal League Legislative and Policy Advocate.

Opponents are also concerned about street congestion if cars cannot park at buildings.

If the bill becomes law, it will go into effect next January. It cleared its first committee and is currently waiting for a date to be heard by the Appropriations Committee.

