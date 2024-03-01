Parking fees begin at Delaware's 17 state parks. What to know

Spring is around the corner, and so are warmer days spent outside with friends and family.

If you plan to take advantage of the seasonal weather and increase your daily dose of sunshine, enjoying one of Delaware’s 17 state parks is a fitting way to do so.

Before you grab the picnic basket and the kids and head out to the park for the day, make sure you know what to expect when it comes to parking rates and special discounts.

Delaware State Parks classifications

Before you leave the house, take note of whether you’ll be visiting an inland park or an ocean park. Fees vary based on which type you plan to spend your day at.

Inland parks:

Alapocas Run State Park

Auburn Valley State Park

Bellevue State Park

Brandywine Creek State Park

First State Heritage Park

Fort DuPont State Park

Fox Point State Park

Holts Landing State Park

Killens Pond State Park

Lums Pond State Park

Trap Pond State Park

White Clay Creek State Park

Wilmington state parks

Ocean parks:

Cape Henlopen State Park

Delaware Seashore State Park

Beach Plum Island

Indian River Marina

Fenwick Island

Delaware State Parks locations with offerings such as swimming beaches, museums and nature centers may have varying dates and times of operations for related facilities. Visit the state park website at destateparks.com or call ahead to find out what offerings will be open at the time of your trip.

Paying for parking

Daily park entrance fees are charged from March 1 to Nov. 30 and allow your vehicle and its passengers to enter any Delaware State Park on the date of purchase, except for Fort Delaware, Fenwick State Line Beach and the Brandywine Zoo.

Inland parks cost $4 per day for Delaware-registered vehicles and $8 for out-of-state vehicles. Ocean parks cost $5 per day for Delaware-registered vehicles and $10 per day for out-of-state vehicles.

Vehicles designed to carry 16 or more passengers will be charged the bus fee.

Delaware firefighters and EMTs can enter free of charge. Contact the president of your fire company or the Delaware Volunteer Firefighters Association for more information and an application form.

If you’re on an extended stay near any state park locations, daily pass booklets also are available for purchase at any park office and grant passengers one day’s admission.

Booklets contain six inland park passes for $20 or six ocean park passes for $25 for Delaware-registered vehicles. Out-of-state vehicles can buy a booklet with three inland park passes for $20 or three ocean park passes for $25.

Delaware State Parks annual passes

For those of you who already know how beautiful Delaware’s state parks are and plan to take advantage of them every chance you get, an annual pass may be the best option for you.

Annual pass decals allow your vehicle unlimited year-round entry to all state parks charging an entry fee during the year printed on the sticker. The annual pass does not allow vehicle access to drive on the beach for surf fishing. A separate permit must be purchased.

Annual passes cost $35 for Delaware-registered vehicles and $70 for out-of-state-registered vehicles. Those 62 years old and up can get in-state annual passes for $18 and out-of-state passes for $35.

Annual passes for active-duty military personnel cost $17.50. The cost is $35 for nonresident military personnel. Operation Iraqi Freedom or Operation Enduring Freedom Veteran passes are free.

Military passes also can be obtained by individuals who are permanent residents of Delaware and are either a veteran who was honorably discharged or a military retiree who served honorably for 20 or more years.

The Assistance Program Pass is available for an annual fee of $10.

You can order an annual pass online (allow three to four weeks for delivery), visit a park office or stop by Carlisle Marine in Smyrna or Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce in Fenwick.

Delaware State Parks discounts

Delaware’s state parks offer several discounts based on various qualifications for individuals wanting to enjoy local offerings.

A senior lifetime pass, available for those ages 65 and over, has a one-time cost of $65 and can be purchased at any state park office.

The Annual Pass Assistance Program, offered by the state’s Division of Parks and Recreation and the Department of Health and Social Services, offers an annual state park pass for $10 to anyone receiving assistance from a State Service Center.

Recognized assistance programs include:

Public assistance

General assistance

Medicaid

Supplemental Security Income

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children

Child Care Assistance Program

Entry fees for the Brandywine Zoo, Fort Delaware State Park and State Line Beach are not included in this program. More information can be found by calling (302) 739-9220 or by browsing the Assistance Program Brochure.

The America the Beautiful Access Pass issued by the Department of the Interior is available to citizens or permanent residents of the U.S. who have been medically determined to be blind or permanently disabled and, as a result, are eligible to receive benefits under federal law.

Delaware residents with an America the Beautiful Access Pass are exempt from paying seasonal or daily entrance fees to Delaware State Parks.

For family camping on all campgrounds, Delaware residents with an America the Beautiful Access Pass receive a 20% discount. Out-of-state passholders receive a 10% discount.

Passes can be purchased online at store.usgs.gov/access-pass, or at Alapocas Run, Bellevue, Killens Pond and Cape Henlopen State Parks, as well as at Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge.

