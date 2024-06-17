Parking dispute leads to deadly shooting in North Phoenix

Phoenix police identified a man who was shot after a parking dispute in North Phoenix Saturday night.

Police responded to the area of 31st Avenue and Beardsley Road after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they detained the suspect, identified as Shannon Ritch, and recovered his firearm without incident. They located the victim, Alejandro Samplina, in the parking lot, who was transported to a local hospital but did not survive his injuries, officials said.

Officials said Samplina had gotten into an argument with Ritch over a parking issue.

Samplina then reportedly chased Ritch around his vehicle with a knife in a threatening manner. Ritch retrieved his handgun from his vehicle and struck Samplina with one round.

Ritch stayed at the scene and claimed self-defense, which officials said was consistent with witnesses and surveillance video. He was released after the investigation concluded. Officials said charges will be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney's office.

Annie Goodykoontz is a reporter for The Arizona Republic. You can reach her at AGoodykoontz@gannett.com.

