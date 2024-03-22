Parking changes coming to downtown Gainesville this summer

Gainesville commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to OK some changes to parking downtown, including charging for parking in some previously free spots, increasing the cost of passes for parking garages, decreasing the hourly rate for garages, and changing the hours when paid parking is enforced.

Commissioners last visited changes to downtown parking in summer 2021 when they approved parking rate increases in high-demand areas while also reducing rates in other areas. Those changes went into effect in January 2022, however, commissioners quickly suspended them a few weeks later.

Many downtown business owners have been resistant to increasing paid parking in the area for a while.

Andrew Schaer, owner of Hear Again Records, submitted a petition to the city with 1,500 to 1,800 signatures urging against paid parking in February. The city implemented a paid marking model for a short period in January 2022, a trial run that he said caused between 50% to 75% in revenue loss for his business and others.

It’s tough to attract people to downtown businesses because the parking situation can be difficult or stressful, Schaer said, especially when customers don’t plan on staying for a long time.

“It sucks for those customers to be expected to pay to park to run in and get a cup of coffee, grab a slice of pizza, pick up an order from a local restaurant,” he told The Sun last year. “That added expense deters people to come in, and after they deal with it enough times, they just don't.”

SP+, a parking facility management company working with the city of Gainesville, conducted a study that concluded the occupancy of free spaces is 20% higher than paid spaces, there are opportunities for the city to spread manage the demand of spaces through pricing and time restrictions, and that Gainesville rates are lower than those in comparable cities.

Thursday’s decision will change a number of parking protocols downtown.

A city map of the changes shows the most expensive spaces — 50 cents per hour — would be primarily northeast of the corner of Southwest Second Street and Main Street, including parts of Southeast First Avenue and Northeast First Street. The spots directly east of the Alachua County Administration Building would remain free with a 30-minute time limit.

Parking outside of the city center would be reduced to 25 cents per hour or free depending on location.

In addition to newly enforced paid parking, the city will amend the rates for parking garages. Those with permits will see their monthly cost increase from $25 to $40, and the quarterly price increase from $60 to $100. Employees of downtown will continue to pay $20 per month for a garage permit.

General parking fees for the garage will be reduced from $1 per hour to 50 cents per hour, with a maximum daily rate of $4.

Hours of enforcement will change, too. Currently enforced from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, parking restrictions will be enforced 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday under the new changes.

All of the changes, which will go into effect Aug. 1, are expected to generate the city over $280,000 per year.

