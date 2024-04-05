Parking your car at DFW Airport in 2024? Be prepared to pay this much more starting in May

Prices to park in a garage at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport will increase by at least $2 beginning May 1.

The airport announced that the changes will support ongoing infrastructure and service enhancements in preparation for its $500 million plan for roadway and parking upgrades.

Daily terminal parking rates will change from $27 to $32 and drivers passing through the airport will pay $9 instead of $6. Other increases include the express covered rates from $18 to $21, express uncovered rates from $15 to $18, remote parking rates from $12 to $14, and valet rates from $40 to $45.

Officials attribute the increase to inflation, claiming it has significantly increased the cost of supplies and labor. The Metroplex has the worst inflation in the nation, according to a recent study.

The cost to pick up or drop off a loved one will remain at $2 for any vehicle that remains on airport property between 8 and 30 minutes. Discounted parking rates are still available to travelers who reserve in advance.

The Remote North parking lot of the airport, which was closed during the pandemic, has also reopened. Online reservations for the lot start at $4 per day for travel through May 10 if made before April 14.