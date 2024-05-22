Parker thief steals trailer hitch, uses it to steal trailer from neighboring home

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — A Parker family is frustrated and shaken after an overnight theft in their driveway.

The Wall family woke up to find the trailer holding their four-wheeler and side-by-side was gone. The family said they normally keep those utility vehicles on family property, but they had just brought them home for a planned camping trip for Memorial Day weekend.

Brie Wall, a mother of two, spoke with FOX31 about the theft and how they found out their property was gone.

“I was leaving for the gym about 6 o’clock this morning and I kind of pulled out of the driveway and noticed that there was something missing. So the flatbed trailer was not there that had our Razor and our ATV on it. So I pulled right back in and called him and called the police,” Brie said.

Luckily, they have multiple cameras on their home, capturing the thieves on video.

It shows the thieves pass by their home around 2:17 a.m. in a white truck. Less than 10 minutes later, the pair return, and in a matter of minutes, they hitch the trailer and drive off.

The family estimates what they stole totals around $30,000. They were insured for everything but the four-wheeler. Speaking with neighbors, the Walls discovered just before hitting their home that these same suspects stole a trailer hitch just a street over, potentially using that same hitch to steal the Walls’ trailer.

“It’s a pretty tight-knit little community, two ways in and two ways out, and everyone really knows each other,” Stan Wall, Brie’s husband, said.

They hope police can find the perpetrators, although they are more concerned about fellow Parker residents knowing about this happening in their community.

“People need to be aware, like as the weather heats up, people are bringing home campers and toys and leaving them out and it could happen to anyone,” Brie said.

A neighboring area’s homeowners association reached out to the walls after they posted the videos on social media. Their residents have a specific lot for residents to use for utility vehicles and have had multiple break-ins with a similar truck and suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Parker Police Department.

