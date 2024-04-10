Parker man accused of killing wife with hammer

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — A Parker man remains in jail after authorities say he killed his wife with a hammer.

An arrest affidavit states that 73-year-old James Beeker committed the crime on April 4. His wife, 78-year-old Angel Beeker, was found inside the family home on Wheatgrass Circle with blunt force trauma to the head and soon was pronounced dead.

FOX31 Newsletters: Sign up to get breaking news sent to your inbox

James Beeker was arrested and is facing charges of first-degree murder. He is being held at the Douglas County Detention Facility.

“I talked to the husband every now and again, in passing,” neighbor Matt Wade said. “And we were friendly, but didn’t go much beyond the surface.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.