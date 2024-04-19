Parker family faces challenges after teen killed in Arkansas car crash

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — A Parker family is mourning the loss of an honor-roll student killed in a crash that claimed three lives in Arkansas on Thursday morning.

Laurelye Kaufman, 14, was admired for being a loving and caring person who took pride in being a big sister and loyal friend.

“Everybody loved her. Everybody liked her,” stepfather Sam Meneley told FOX31.

Meneley said the family remains in shock and dismay after hearing about the crash.

“It’s real one minute and then it’s not real the next minute,” he said.

Laurelye Kaufman

Family faces challenges after teen killed in Arkansas crash

Laurelye had dreams of one day becoming a professional artist. She was recognized as having extraordinary talent.

“Laurelye was not just a good artist but a great artist. I was always caught off guard when she would go to show me what she was working on. Anything in charcoal and paint and pencil, sketch, pen — you know, she just had an understanding of how light and color made pictures,” Meneley said.

Meneley told FOX31 he is devastated and hopes his family can weather the long road ahead.

“(Hope) that they come out of this remembering her happily and that they’re able to process and move forward in life, that life will go on for all of us,” he said.

Special challenges are involved because of the accident occurring out of state. A GoFundMe is set up to support the family in their time of need as they make arrangements for Laurelye’s final goodbye.

