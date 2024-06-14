Parker County Sheriff’s Office searches for 14-year-old girl missing since June 9

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since June 9.

Abigail Diane Rodriguez is described as 5’4”, about 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes

Abigail lives in Parker County and was last seen shortly after 12 a.m. on June 9 in the 500 block of Creekbend Street in Crowley. She was wearing a light brown hoodie shown in the attached photo, a black T-shirt, black shorts and white shoes.

Abigail has short hair but is known to wear a long wig shown in the photos.

A social media post led investigators to believe the teen was communicating with an unidentified man with a “frilly” mohawk around 4 a.m. on June 9, in the area of Belknap Street and Interstate 35W in Fort Worth.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at (817) 594-8845. You may remain anonymous when contacting Parker County Crime Stoppers