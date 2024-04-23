How the park system is draining Sharon Lake and more: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing

A two-year project to drain and dredge Sharon Lake in Sharonville, part of the Hamilton County Great Parks, is well underway.

Today you can read my deep dive (pun intended) on how a popular lake is getting drained. Don’t worry, Sharon Lake will come back. It’s a popular destination for fishing, boating and hiking in Sharon Woods park.

Great Parks of Hamilton County is draining the lake to dredge it, remove an invasive weed threatening local wildlife and build a boardwalk and other recreational amenities.

How exactly do you drain a lake? Well, this lake, created by a dam in 1936, has a drain.

What else you need to know Tuesday, April 23

🌧️ Weather: High of 68. Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers late in the afternoon.

🛒 Kroger went big on home delivery. Now it's pulling back.

⚾ Following a stronger start to 2024, the Reds feel ready for the challenges ahead of them.

🎸 Peter Frampton, 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, used to call Cincinnati home.

🗳️ Vote: Cincinnati Enquirer Student of the Week ballot, April 22.

Before you go: Let's get weird!

Futuro Houses

Check out our list of five of Ohio's most unique homes, from a mushroom house in Cincinnati to Carlisle's UFO-turned-residence.

Kroger and Albertsons announced Monday they’ve expanded their deal to sell off hundreds of stores as part of their $25 billion proposal to merge.

• Kroger and Albertsons agree to sell off 579 stores in bid to save merger

The 'Impractical Jokers' visited Cincinnati on Friday. Here are six takeaways from the show.

• 6 takeaways from 'Impractical Jokers' in Cincy: Murr's wig, Tortured Jokers Department, more

Gladys Johnson Dorsey, 73, holds a photo of her great, great, great grandfather Oliver Lewis at the home of her sister, Ruth Johnson-Watts, 81, in Cincinnati on March 20, 2024. They are descendants of Lewis, who was the first jockey to win the Kentucky Derby in 1875.

• Oliver Lewis won the first Kentucky Derby atop Aristides. His story doesn't end there

Red Lobster is looking to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Are restaurants in Ohio affected? Here's what we know.

• Red Lobster considers bankruptcy. Are Ohio locations affected? What we know

New NKU women's basketball head coach Jeff Hans talks to returning Norse players inside Truist Arena April 22, 2024.

• NKU hires Jeff Hans to lead its women's basketball program

