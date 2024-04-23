How the park system is draining Sharon Lake and more: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing
Good morning! Scott Wartman here. I cover Hamilton County for The Enquirer.
Today you can read my deep dive (pun intended) on how a popular lake is getting drained. Don’t worry, Sharon Lake will come back. It’s a popular destination for fishing, boating and hiking in Sharon Woods park.
Great Parks of Hamilton County is draining the lake to dredge it, remove an invasive weed threatening local wildlife and build a boardwalk and other recreational amenities.
How exactly do you drain a lake? Well, this lake, created by a dam in 1936, has a drain.
Click here to follow along as I explain this massive project by the county parks district that's meant to preserve this landmark lake.
What else you need to know Tuesday, April 23
🌧️ Weather: High of 68. Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers late in the afternoon.
🛒 Kroger went big on home delivery. Now it's pulling back.
⚾ Following a stronger start to 2024, the Reds feel ready for the challenges ahead of them.
🎸 Peter Frampton, 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, used to call Cincinnati home.
🗳️ Vote: Cincinnati Enquirer Student of the Week ballot, April 22.
Before you go: Let's get weird!
Check out our list of five of Ohio's most unique homes, from a mushroom house in Cincinnati to Carlisle's UFO-turned-residence.
– New here? Subscribe to the Daily Briefing today –
Today's Top Stories
• Kroger and Albertsons agree to sell off 579 stores in bid to save merger
• 6 takeaways from 'Impractical Jokers' in Cincy: Murr's wig, Tortured Jokers Department, more
• Oliver Lewis won the first Kentucky Derby atop Aristides. His story doesn't end there
• Red Lobster considers bankruptcy. Are Ohio locations affected? What we know
• NKU hires Jeff Hans to lead its women's basketball program
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: How the park system is draining Sharon Lake and more | Daily Briefing