Park Ridge police: Vehicles burglarized, bicycle stolen

The following items were taken from Park Ridge Police reports. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

Burglary to Motor Vehicle

An unknown offender entered a victim’s unlocked 2021 Honda Pilot, stole several items, and fled the scene in the 1900-2000 block of Garden Street on May 20 around 1:49 a.m. The victim’s Ring camera captured the incident.

An unknown offender entered a victim’s unlocked 2016 Chevy pickup truck and stole personal property before fleeing the scene in the 1700-1800 block of South Crescent Avenue during the overnight hours of May 20.

Theft under $500

An unknown offender stole a women’s 26-inch pink and black bicycle, which was last seen on the victim’s car-mounted bike rack in the 1800-1900 block of South Crescent Avenue sometime between May 20 and May 22.

Expired/Suspended/No Driver’s License

A 24-year-old Chicago woman was arrested for driving on a suspended license and a headlamp use violation near the area of Touhy Avenue and Rose Avenue on May 20 at 10:19 p.m.

A 20-year-old Morton Grove man was arrested for driving on a suspended license and not wearing his seatbelt near the area of Dempster Street and Western Avenue on May 22 at 10:21 p.m.

A 60-year-old Chicago man was arrested for driving on a suspended license and driving without lights when required near the area of Devon Avenue and Cumberland Avenue on May 22 at 10:55 p.m.

A 28-year-old Des Plaines man was arrested for driving without a license, driving below the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle near the area of Dempster Street and Potter Road on May 22 at 11:26 p.m.

A 23-year-old Chicago man was arrested for driving on a suspended license, with an expired and suspended registration and a seat belt violation near the area of Higgins Road and Dee Road.

A 36-year-old Chicago man was arrested for driving on an expired license in a vehicle with expired registration and a seatbelt violation near the area of Higgins Road and Cumberland Avenue on May 23 at 7:27 a.m.

Expired/Suspended Vehicle Registration

An 18-year-old Park Ridge individual was arrested for driving a vehicle with suspended and expired vehicle registration near the area of Greenwood Avenue and Touhy Avenue on May 27 at 12:18 p.m.

Warrant

A 34-year-old Des Plaines Avenue man was arrested for the issuance of a warrant at 607 W. Devon Ave. on May 27 at 2:52 p.m.