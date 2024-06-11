Park Ridge police: Home burglarized, two vehicles stolen, theft

The following items were taken from Park Ridge Police Department reports. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

Residential Burglary

An unknown male offender wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt distracted a victim in the 1900 block of Stanley, on June 1 at 3 p.m., by having the homeowner step into the backyard. During that time, a second offender entered the victim’s residence and took personal property before fleeing in a white van.

Surveillance footage captured an unknown offender entering an attached garage, breaking into a caged storage unit and removing property before fleeing the scene in the 100-200 Summit Avenue on June 2 at approximately 2:15 a.m.

Motor Vehicle Theft

An unknown offender stole an unlocked 2020 Dodge Ram parked on the 500-600 block of Engel Boulevard on June 2 between 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

An unknown offender stole an unlocked 2015 Infinity Q50 parked on the 700 block of Chester Avenue on June 3, sometime between 4:30 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. The owner believes the keys were left in the car.

Criminal Damage to Motor Vehicle

Doorbell camera footage revealed an unknown vehicle traveling southbound on Broadway Avenue, pulling up next to a victim’s vehicle. An unknown offender exited the vehicle and used an unknown object to puncture the left rear tire of the victim’s vehicle in the 200 block of North Broadway Avenue on June 1 at approximately 3:23 a.m. The offender then continued to travel south.

Doorbell camera footage revealed an unknown offender using an unknown object to puncture a victim’s left rear tire while their vehicle was parked on the street on the1900-2000 block of Cedar Street on June 1 at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Burglary from Motor Vehicle

An unknown offender stole cash from a 2019 Lexus SUV, which was parked on the driveway of the victim’s home. The offender also entered the victim’s 2019 Toyota Tundra and 2023 Toyota Camry in the 900 block of Chester Avenue on June 3 at approximately 4:24 a.m.

An unknown offender broke into a victim’s 2019 Acura MDX and stole personal property from the center console in the 100-200 block of Hamlin Ave. on May 30 at 5 a.m.

Theft under $500

A victim at FFC Gym noticed an unknown offender had gotten into his locker and stole a credit card and SIM card to his phone at 826 W. Touhy Ave. on June 3 at 11:30 a.m.

A victim believed that an unknown offender found their wallet in a parking garage or broke into their vehicle and stole it on June 5 at approximately 7 a.m. at 1775 W. Dempster St. The victim was later notified that someone was attempting to make fraudulent purchases with their credit cards, which had been in the wallet.

Criminal Defacement

An unknown offender wrote graffiti in multiple locations at North Park before fleeing the scene during the overnight hours of June 3.

An unknown offender wrote graffiti in multiple locations on the sidewalk near Benjamin Franklin Elementary School during the overnight hours of June 3 at 2401 W. Manor Ln.

An unknown offender wrote graffiti on an outside Park Ridge Public Library bench sometime between June 3 and June 4 at 12 p.m. at 20 S. Prospect Ave.

Criminal Trespass to Vehicle

An unknown offender gained entrance to a vehicle and rummaged through the glove box and center console in the 800 block of Chester Avenue on June 3 at 3:44 p.m. Nothing was taken from the vehicle.

An unknown offender entered an unlocked 2018 Porsche Cayenne while it was parked in the driveway of the victim’s home in the 300 block of Chester Avenue on June 3 at approximately 4 a.m. Nothing was taken from the vehicle.

Theft

An unknown male offender stole four alcohol bottles from the Walgreens at 800 W. Devon Ave. on June 5 at approximately 8:55 a.m.

Two unknown female offenders entered a CVS store at 2648 E. Dempster St. and stole merchandise from the shelves on June 6 at approximately 6:59 p.m.

An 84-year-old Park Ridge man was arrested for theft and criminal damage to property in the 700 block of Busse Highway on June 3 at 2:45 p.m.

Juvenile Problem

An unknown offender rang a victim’s doorbell and proceed to light off fireworks before fleeing the scene on the 900-1000 block of Courtland Avenue on June 5 at 9:24 p.m.

Traffic Violations

A 43-year-old Park Ridge man was arrested for DUI alcohol and the illegal transportation of alcohol in the 1000 block of Chester Avenue on June 6 at 4:07 p.m.

A 33-year-old Chicago man was arrested for driving without a license, operating an uninsured vehicle, no valid registration and failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident at the intersection of Peterson Avenue and Ashland Avenue on June 8 at 5:47 p.m.

A 39-year-old Skokie woman was arrested for driving without a license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle with a suspended registration at the intersection of Touhy Avenue and Prospect Avenue on June 9 at 12:05 a.m.

Failure to Control Animal

A 35-year-old Park Ridge woman was charged with a municipal code violation for failure to control an animal in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue on June 5 at 4 p.m.

Curfew

A 17-year-old Park Ridge boy was charged with a municipal code violation for violating curfew at June 9 at 3:30 a.m.