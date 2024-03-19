Park Ridge police: Attempted home burglary entry through bathroom window

The following items were taken from Park Ridge Police Department reports. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

Attempted burglary

An unknown offender cut the screen and shattered a victim’s bathroom window sometime between March 4 and March 12 on the 1700 block of Prospect Avenue. Park Ridge police did not provide more details.

Burglary from Motor Vehicle

An unknown offender entered a 2024 Honda CRV and removed personal property from it during the overnight hours of March 12 on the 2800 block of De Cook Avenue. Police said the property taken from the vehicle was recovered nearby.

Criminal damage to motor vehicle

An unknown offender used a small chunk of concrete to damage the windshield, and two passenger side windows and flatten all four tires of a victim’s 2013 Ford Explorer on March 14 between 10 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. on the 1400 block of Carol Street. Police said the offender fled the scene.

Battery

A 54-year-old Park Ridge man was arrested for battery on the first block of South Prospect Avenue on March 13 at 5:57 p.m.

Domestic battery

A 50-year-old Park Ridge man was arrested for violating an order of protection, domestic battery and resisting arrest on the 100 block of South Summit Avenue on March 13 at 5:36 p.m.

A 32-year-old Park Ridge man was arrested for domestic battery on the 1800 block of South Courtland Avenue on March 17 at 2:13 p.m.

Disorderly conduct

A 16-year-old Niles teenager was arrested for disorderly conduct on the 200 block of South Vine Street on March 13 at 4:15 p.m.

Driving on a revoked license

A 39-year-old Calumet City woman was arrested for driving with a suspended license and operating an uninsured vehicle with expired registration.

Speeding

A 33-year-old Des Plaines woman was arrested for speeding 26-34 mph over the limit on the 1000 block of Busse Highway on March 11 at 3:48 p.m.