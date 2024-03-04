Park Ridge police: 3 catalytic converters stolen, 16-year-old arrested for DUI

The following items were taken from Park Ridge Police Department reports. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

Theft of catalytic converter

An unknown offender removed the catalytic converter from a 2003 Honda CR-V while it was parked in front of the resident’s home in the 2000 block of Parkside Drive sometime between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Feb. 25.

An unknown offender removed the catalytic converter from a 2008 Honda CR-V while it was parked at the Lutheran General Hospital parking garage at 1775 Dempster Street during the overnight hours of Feb. 24.

An unknown offender removed the catalytic converter from a 2007 Honda CR-V while it was parked near the resident’s home on the 1800 block of Parkside Drive sometime between Feb. 23 and Feb. 25.

Criminal damage to property

An unknown teenager on a black bicycle kicked off the passenger side mirror from a 2012 Mazda while it was in traffic near the intersection of Talcott Road and Ascot Drive on Feb. 24 around 4:11 p.m. The offender fled into the woods, according to Park Ridge police.

Retail theft

An unknown male entered the Jewel-Osco store at 481 Busse Highway, placed high-end bottles of wine and beer into a grocery cart and left the store without paying on Feb. 20 at approximately 9:21 p.m.

DUI

A 67-year-old Niles man was arrested for driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, brake light violation, seat belt violation and carrying an open container of alcohol at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Greendale Avenue in Niles on Feb. 27 at 1:34 p.m.

A 16-year-old Park Ridge teenager was arrested for driving under the influence, operating an uninsured vehicle, failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident and damaging city property on the 1700 block of North Dempster Street in Park Ridge on March 3 at 2:15 a.m.

Leaving the scene of an accident

A 57-year-old Chicago man was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident and improper traffic lane usage on 7300 block of North Overhill Avenue in Chicago on Feb. 28 at 1:36 p.m.

Issuance of a warrant

A 25-year-old Berwyn man was arrested on the issuance of a warrant on the 600 block of North Dee Road in Park Ridge on Feb. 29 at 9:55 a.m.