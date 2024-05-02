New park planned along the Susquehanna River in northern York County

A new park along the Susquehanna River will be coming to northern York County.

The County of York is working to acquire 252 acres of land along the river in Fairview Township for a park. The three parcels to be acquired sit close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The owners of the properties did not want the land to be developed, and the effort involved a collaboration between the parties, President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said.

No county funding will be used to acquire the tracts of land, which is estimated to cost about $2 million, county officials said. The money will come from a variety of grant sources, such as the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the federal Highlands Conservation Act, said Gregory Monskie, chief operations officer/chief clerk.

It will be the first county-owned park in the northern part of York County.

"I think it's a great benefit for our community," Wheeler said.

The site plan for the proposed county park is nestled in a mostly wooded area of Fairview Township near the Susquehanna River and Pennsylvania Turnpike. The funding for land acquisition is through grants.

The York County Parks Department currently owns 12 parks with most of them located in the York area and southern half of the county.

Currently, the closest county-owned parks for residents who live in northern York County are the John C. Rudy County Park in East Manchester Township and the northern extension of the Heritage Rail Trail County Park, which runs from the City of York to John C. Rudy County Park.

The new addition in Fairview Township will provide residents in the northern end of the county with another place to go outdoors. The hilly, wooded property with views of the river will include hiking trails.

The Susquehanna River can be seen from land in Fairview Township that is part of the proposed York County Park.

Timeline of the land acquisition near the Pennsylvania Turnpike

The York County Parks Foundation Charitable Trust bought a 28-acre parcel in December.

The county now is working to purchase a 132-acre adjacent property.

In 2025, the county hopes to buy a 92-acre parcel and apply for grants to complete a master plan for the site.

In total, the county expects to acquire 252 acres.

The commissioners have taken action toward acquiring the land. On Wednesday, they voted to seek an increase in grant funding to help cover expenses, including higher than expected closing costs.

Parks along the Susquehanna River in York County are growing

The county's planned park is the lastest effort to preserve land and provide outdoor recreation along the riverfront.

The Susquehanna Riverlands State Park in Hellam Township opened to the public two years ago. It features more than 1,000 acres and is located where the Codorus Creek flows into the river. Hikers can see a scenic view of the waterway from a rock outcropping.

The state park is adjacent to other preserved land along the river.

An 800-acre nature preserve in Hellam Township recently was named after the late Robert A. Kinsley, who helped the Lancaster Conservancy save 103 acres of land when it suddenly came up for auction in 2018. The nature preserve is part of the Hellam Hills Conservation Area.

