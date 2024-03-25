Park outside recalls in Arizona at more than 121,000: What to know

If you live in Arizona, you may want to check your car for a "park outside recall." There are currently 121,000 "urgent" recalls in the state, according to Carfax.

Fewer than 10% of all cars recalled in the U.S. have one of these recalls, according to Carfax, but still numbers remain high. Arizona is one of 15 states that have over 80,000 such recalls.

Here's what we know about the park outside recalls.

What is a park outside recall?

Park outside recalls are issued for vehicles that have a high risk of starting a fire. Owners who have these vehicles are told to park their cars away from any structures, including garages.

Park outside recalls have gone up

According to Carfax, park outside recalls are up by more than 1.4 million vehicles since May 2023. In 2023, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recalled more than 3.3 million vehicles due to a possible risk of fire.

Are park outside recalls dangerous?

Park outside recalls can be fixed at the dealership. Recalls left untreated could lead to bigger problems.

Though not specified as "park outside" recalls, Carfax said recalls should be taken seriously. Carfax cited that NHTSA said more than 31,000 Hyundai and Kia models under recall have caught fire nationwide and 19 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric cars have caught fire according to General Motors.

How do I find out if my car has been recalled?

To check if your car has been recalled, visit the following service on Carfax. You will need to input your VIN or license plate number.

Upon entering information, the database will let you know the number of recalls issued for your vehicle that have been reported to Carfax.

What should I do if my car has been recalled?

Drivers whose cars have been recalled for "park outside," are urged to park away from any structures including garages. Carfax said a fire can start from these cars even if the engine is turned off.

Carfax said drivers whose cars have any recall can get specified repair work done for free at a dealership affiliated with their brand of vehicle.

