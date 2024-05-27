Park employee finds dead baby near northwest Missouri lake over Memorial Day weekend

The body of an infant child was found near a lake in Northwest Missouri over Memorial Day weekend.

Police say an employee at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park discovered the body Saturday as they were doing routine maintenance in a remote area of the park.

The park employee called police and officers responded just before 11 a.m. to secure the scene.

Maryville police are investigating the circumstances of the baby’s death. A gender and approximate age of the infant were not immediately available.

No other information about the investigation was available Monday.

Police ask anyone with information about the deceased child to call 660-562-3209.

Maryville is about an hour and 30 minutes north of Kansas City.