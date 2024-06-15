PARK CLOSED: One dead after officer-involved shooting in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — One person died after an officer-involved shooting in a South Jordan park on Saturday, according to a press release from the South Jordan Police Department.

Police said officers responded to Glenmoor Field after receiving a call about a “suspicious person” who was reportedly looking through car windows.

“The person was located at an area park and produced a knife as they were contacted by officers,” police said in the release.

Officers reportedly used “less lethal force” to try and detain the suspect, who was uncooperative as officers spoke to them, police said.

“After multiple attempts to gain compliance were ineffective, the subject advanced on officers with the knife and was shot,” police said.

The suspect was then taken into custody and taken to a hospital, but died in the hospital.

Police said the investigation is expected to continue into Saturday afternoon, and the areas of Skye Drive and Skye Park will remain closed as the investigation continues.

The incident is being investigated by the Officer Involved Critical Incident team, and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, according to the police department.

Police did not immediately release information about what time the incident occurred.

There is no further information at this time.

