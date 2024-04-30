Can you park your car facing the wrong way in Kansas City? Here’s what the law says

Imagine you’re driving down a two-way street, looking for parking and a perfect spot appears … on the other side of the road.

You want to cut through oncoming traffic to get that parking place, even though your car would face the opposite direction as the other parked cars.

On a one-way street, the maneuver is illegal — you’d have to drive the wrong way down the road. But what about a two-way street?

Learn about the parking laws for Kansas City and the rest of Missouri.

Can you park your car against traffic in Kansas City?

A parking ticket graces a vehicle at a residential side street in North Carolina. File/The Herald-Sun

Only people with a disabled plate or placard can park with their car opposing traffic. The Kansas City Code of Ordinances states that drivers of those cars “may stop or park upon a two-way roadway in a residential parking area … with the left hand wheels parallel to and within 12 inches of the left hand curb.”

All other vehicles must stop or park “with the right hand wheels parallel to … the right hand curb” on two-way streets.

This maneuver is outlawed since drivers would have to go against oncoming traffic both when they pull in and pull out.

If you get ticketed, you might have to pay up to $250, with higher costs if you’ve committed other municipal offenses in the last year. You cannot be jailed for failing to pay the fine.

What about the rest of Missouri?

Missouri state law says all drivers must park the same way as traffic. The state allows municipalities to set their own traffic laws, which is why Kansas City’s rules are slightly different.

Do you have more questions about traffic laws in the Kansas City area? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.