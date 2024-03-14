Can you park your car and block a sidewalk in Pennsylvania? What state, local laws say

Driving safely and efficiently on Pennsylvania roads can be a challenge, but finding a good parking space is sometimes even tougher.

When you’re pressed for time and itching to find a convenient spot, you might consider trying to squeeze in at a crosswalk or even on the sidewalk. However, could you get in trouble for that kind of unorthodox parking?

Here’s what you need to know about state and local-level laws addressing parking scenarios like these in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania and State College parking regulations

Pennsylvania state law prohibits unnecessary stopping, standing or parking of a vehicle in the following scenarios:

On the roadway side of any vehicle stopped or parked at the edge or curb of a street (better known as double parking)

On a sidewalk





Within an intersection

On a crosswalk

Along or opposite any street digging or road work area

Upon any bridge or other elevated structure upon a highway or within a highway tunnel





On any railroad tracks

In the area between roadways of a divided highway or within a highway tunnel

At any place where official signs prohibit stopping

Standing or parking of a vehicle is also prohibited in the following scenarios:

In front of a public or private driveway

Within 15 feet of a fire hydrant

Within 20 feet of a crosswalk at an intersection

Within 30 feet upon the approach to any flashing signal, stop sign, yield sign or traffic-control signal at the side of a roadway

Within 20 feet of the driveway entrance to any fire station

Where the vehicle would prevent a streetcar from moving freely

At any place where official signs prohibit standing

Within 30 feet upon the approach to a sign warning of the possible presence of a person with a disability in the vicinity of the roadway adjacent to the person’s residence or the possible presence of a person with a disability frequently traversing the roadway at that location

Additionally, parking a vehicle is illegal within 50 feet of the nearest rail of a railroad crossing and at any place where official signs prohibit parking.

According to commonwealth’s code, exceptions are made for parking in these aforementioned scenarios “when necessary to avoid conflict with other traffic or to protect the safety of any person or vehicle or in compliance with law or the directions of a police officer or official traffic-control device.”

Bicycles and related “pedalcycles,” as the commonwealth’s code calls them, can park on sidewalks without impeding pedestrian traffic unless prohibited or restricted by posted signs or traffic-control devices. They may also be parked on roadways adjacent to curbs or on bike racks.

Those found violating the provisions of these Pennsylvania parking and stopping laws may face a summary offense punishable by a maximum fine of $50.

State College offers local ordinances prohibiting parking on sidewalks or between “the paved portion of a highway, whether curbed or not, and the sidewalk.”

Staying safe on Pennsylvania’s roads

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation offers guides and brochures presenting safety tips for Pennsylvania drivers, all available online at no cost.

To put things simply, the agency encourages drivers to “Start SMART” and “Stay SMART” — a series of acronyms offering straightforward safety tips.

Start SMART

S — Seat belt on, seat adjusted

M — Mirrors adjusted and clear

A — Air conditioning, heating and defrost panels set

R — Radio and audio panel set

T — Thoroughly check the area for traffic, people and objects

Stay SMART

S — Watch your speed

M — Frequently check your mirrors

A — Avoid distractions

R — Remember the rules of the road

T — Give yourself enough time to reach your destination