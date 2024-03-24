Parisian waiters laden with drinks take part in tray race

Waiters hold their trays as they rush through the capital over a course of 1.25 miles - CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

A 100-year-old tradition was revived by 200 Parisian waiters on Sunday who raced over a mile while carrying a tray of coffee, water and a croissant.

Servers representing some of the city’s most famous cafés and restaurants put their tray-balancing skills to the test in the speed-walking race that started at city hall and wove through the streets of Marais.

Sunday’s event marked the return of the event just a few months ahead of the Olympic Games when 15 million spectators are expected to descend on the city, testing the mettle of Parisian wait staff.

Competitors dressed in black and white were handed round trays containing a glass of water, cup of espresso and a croissant on a plate to race through the French capital.

Points were deducted for spilled contents and participants were warned they would be disqualified for carrying trays with two hands or running.

A jubilant competitor crosses the finishing line in the tray race in Paris - Berzane Nasser/ABACA/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

“After 11 years of absence, what a beautiful day to renew the iconic Race des Cafés,” read a message from mayor Anne Hidalgo on Instagram.

Clocking in at 13 minutes, La Contrescarpe’s Samy Lamrous took the gold medal in the men’s category, while Pauline Van Wymeersch of Café Le Petit Pont took the gold medal in the women’s category, crossing the finish line in a little over 14 minutes.

Both winners were awarded a voucher for a night at a hotel and spa.

Other famous Parisian restaurants and cafés that competed included Bouillon Chartier, Le Train Bleu, La Tour d’Argent, Le Procope, Brasserie Lipp and Harry’s New York Bar.

The event was organised by the city, municipal water company Eau de Paris and hospitality trade unions, reviving a tradition that dates back to 1914.

It was launched to promote Parisian cafés and the skills of its staff. Previously the race has been run over six miles with participants balancing full-sized water pitchers or bottles of wine.

The event has since been exported to more than dozens of cities around the world including London, Berlin, Brussels, Buenos Aires and Tokyo.

“It’s the spirit of Paris, the café , where everyone gathers,” a spectator on the sidelines told FranceInfo TV.