Parishioner shot dead and six others injured after masked gunman opens fire at Nashville church

A masked gunman killed an elderly woman and injured six other parishioners during a shooting at a church near Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday morning.

Among the wounded was the pastor of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ who was shot in the chest, according to his son. There was no further information on the extent of the injuries suffered.

Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said at a press conference: "A gunman wearing a neoprene mask arrived in the parking lot and one woman who was walking to her vehicle was immediately fatally wounded by the gunman."

Emanuel Kidega Samson is accused of being the gunman

Mr Aaron said the gunman, identified as Emanuel Kidega Samson, 25, of Murfreesboro, then entered the church and began firing multiple rounds.

"At this juncture, six persons, six innocent persons were wounded by gunfire. They have been taken to area hospitals."

An usher confronted the shooter, who apparently shot himself accidentally in the struggle, authorities said. He was currently under police guard at a nearby hospital.

Witness Minerva Rosa said the usher, identified by police as 22-year-old Robert Engle, was "a hero."

"He's amazing," said Rosa, a member of the church for eight years. "Without him, I think it could be worse."

The suspect said nothing as he shot churchgoers. As the gunman made his way down the aisle, Rosa said, the pastor started shouting, "'Run! Run! Gunshots!'"

Aaron called Engle "an extraordinarily brave individual."

In June 2015, white supremacist Dylann Roof killed nine parishioners at a prayer meeting at the Emmanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. He was sentenced to death in January.