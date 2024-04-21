Parishes with the worst droughts in Louisiana

More than one-fifth of the continental U.S. is currently experiencing moderate to exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Winter storms brought heavy (in some areas, record-setting) rainfall and flooding to California, offering the state an expected two-year reprieve from widespread droughts, that covered nearly 100% of the state from 2020-22. But in other parts of the country, especially dry conditions continue. New Mexico currently is the state with the highest drought level, covering ​​88.2% of the state’s area.

In periods of drought, levels of major reservoirs and rivers can fall dramatically. Groundwater systems are also affected as shrinking water supplies impact agriculture and hydropower generation while increasing wildfire risk.

Periods of drought have intensified and become more frequent in recent years due to climate change. Scientists predict that even in low-emissions scenarios, much of the U.S. will be drier by the end of the century.

Stacker cited data from the U.S. Drought Monitor to identify the parishes in Louisiana with the worst droughts in the week leading up to March 5, 2024. Parishes are listed in order of percent of the area in drought conditions. “Abnormally dry” is not considered to be a drought, but is included as a separate data point. Additional data for the state overall is also included. Any parishes which are not experiencing drought are not included in the list. Parishes are listed in order of drought severity.

Louisiana statistics

– Abnormally dry: 26.4%

– Area in drought: 9.9% (#22 nationally)

— Moderate drought: 9.9%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Allen Parish

– Abnormally dry: 98.4%

– Area in drought: 1.6%

— Moderate drought: 1.6%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Natchitoches Parish

– Abnormally dry: 48.9%

– Area in drought: 9.2%

— Moderate drought: 9.2%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Avoyelles Parish

– Abnormally dry: 48.0%

– Area in drought: 16.5%

— Moderate drought: 16.5%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Beauregard Parish

– Abnormally dry: 69.8%

– Area in drought: 30.2%

— Moderate drought: 30.2%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Catahoula Parish

– Abnormally dry: 37.7%

– Area in drought: 62.3%

— Moderate drought: 62.3%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Concordia Parish

– Abnormally dry: 19.1%

– Area in drought: 72.1%

— Moderate drought: 72.1%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Grant Parish

– Abnormally dry: 26.1%

– Area in drought: 73.9%

— Moderate drought: 73.9%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Vernon Parish

– Abnormally dry: 25.7%

– Area in drought: 74.3%

— Moderate drought: 74.3%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Rapides Parish

– Abnormally dry: 23.6%

– Area in drought: 76.4%

— Moderate drought: 76.4%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



La Salle Parish

– Abnormally dry: 21.7%

– Area in drought: 78.3%

— Moderate drought: 78.3%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



This story features data reporting and writing by Emma Rubin and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 29 states.

