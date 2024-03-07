Paris, Oxford drivers die in a 3-vehicle collision Wednesday night in Paris

Mar. 7—PARIS — Two men from Paris and Oxford were killed Wednesday evening in a three-vehicle crash on Route 26.

Warren Austin, 57, of Paris and Daniel Durant, 56, of Oxford died at the scene, Paris Police Chief Michael Dailey said Thursday.

Preliminary reports indicate that a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Austin was heading north on Route 26 when it crossed the centerline and sideswiped a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Timothy Johnson, 38, of North Berwick, who was heading south towing two snowmobiles on an open trailer, Dailey said.

Austin continued in the wrong lane and struck a 2004 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck driven by Durant. The impact flipped the truck on its roof, Dailey said.

Johnson was uninjured, but two of the four passengers in his truck, a 22-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman were taken to Stephens Memorial Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The two other passengers, a 30-year-old man and a 1-year-old boy, both of Paris, were uninjured.

The crash occurred about 8:15 p.m. near 653 Park St., which is also Route 26.

The crash is being reconstructed by officials from Maine State Police and the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.

Route 26 from Phillips Road to Paris Hill Road was closed for more than three hours before reopening around 11:20 p.m., Dailey said.

Assisting at the scene were officers from Norway and Oxford departments. Also helping with the road closure were members of the Paris and Norway fire departments and PACE ambulance.

