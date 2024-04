Kali Wilding's wild Olympic ride started out at home. That's easy when your mom is a two-time Olympian. Kali is one of the top sprint kayakers in the country. Her mother Shelley Oates-Wilding is a two-time Olympic kayaker for Australia. Shelley is now a U.S. citizen and the national canoe kayak coach for Team USA. Kali recently won at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at the CSUS Aquatic Center at Lake Natoma in California.

