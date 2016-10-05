Paris climate agreement to take effect in 30 days

Traffic moves as smoke emits from the chimney of a factory on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. India is scheduled to deposit the ratification instruments of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change with the U.N. on Oct. 2, the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's birth, who believed in a minimum carbon footprint. India accounts for about 4.5 percent of emissions. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Paris agreement on climate change will enter into force in 30 days, after the number of countries ratifying the accord surpassed a key threshold.

U.N. Spokesman Farhan Haq said the EU, Canada and Nepal are all expected to deposit their instruments of ratification over the course of the day Wednesday.

The deal takes effect 30 days after 55 countries, accounting for at least 55 percent of global emissions, have adopted it. Sixty-two countries had done so as of Tuesday but they accounted only for about 52 percent of emissions.

With the addition of Nepal, Canada and the seven EU countries that have so far ratified the deal, the countries now account for well over 55 percent of emissions.