Parents welcome 'leapling' on Leap Day

Wearables are coming in an increasing array of shapes, form factors and guises these days as health and fitness tracking proliferates. Here at 4YFN at the MWC tradeshow we spotted a new one: A stick-on patch for tracking athletes' sweat to monitor salt loss and help them tailor their rehydration strategy. The Spanish startup behind these (currently) single-use wearables is called Sweanty (yes, that's not a typo).