Parents sue after Salem-Keizer Public Schools cuts program for deaf students

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem-Keizer Public Schools are shutting down a special program for deaf and hard-of-hearing students to cut costs. Now, parents are suing to keep it open.

Those involved in the program say one special aspect of it is about helping hearing-impaired students, by creating groups that can give them the chance to socialize and learn together.

“All we’re asking for in both of our cases is to keep this program open. We think the district cannot provide deaf students that are currently in this program with free appropriate public education without this program in existence. This is the last remaining deaf cohort program in the state of Oregon,” said Whitney Hill with Ceda Law PLLC.

A lawyer representing two families suing the district says canceling the program will end up costing the district more money unless they illegally reduce the quality of education.

There are 371 students who are eligible for the program, but in a statement to KOIN 6, SKPS says only about 25 students use it.

“We have about 25 students who are currently in the program at Crossler and Sprague. Students who received DHH services will continue to receive the services that they need. Our program delivery model is being adjusted so students will receive services at their resident school or as specified through their Individual Education Program. However, students currently in the program at Sprague have the option to continue there through graduation. Students in the program at Crossler have the option to continue at Crossler. This information has also been shared with impacted families through the IEP process,” the district said.

