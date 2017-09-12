Parents Sue Boy Scouts After Son Dies of Heat Stroke During Hike

A Texas couple is suing the Boy Scouts of America after the tragic death of their teen son during a hiking trip.

The parents of Reid Comita have blamed the organization's negligence for the 15-year-old's June death.

Read: Child Forced Out of Boy Scouts Re-Joins as First Openly Transgender Boy After Policy Change

In a suit filed with the Dallas County District Court, John and Copper Comita claim their son was "sent on an extremely aggressive hike" despite being a novice hiker.

What's more, the suit claims temperatures hovered around 100 degrees with a heat index that made it all the more sweltering.

"The Boy Scouts of America are responsible for my son's death," John Comita told WFAA in an interview. "It's that simple. They are responsible."

He said the family had specifically signed Reid up for an introductory backpacking class that was to include adult supervision.

However, the suit claims Reid didn't receive proper training at the camp before being sent out on an advanced hike and that he was accompanied by only two other teenagers and no adults.

"He wasn't an athlete. He wasn't prepared to go on an advanced hike," his father said.

Read: Boy Scouts of America to Allow Transgender Children Months After Boy Was Forced Out of Troop

"This remains a difficult time for our scouting community, and we continue to keep the family in our thoughts and prayers," the Boy Scouts of America said in a statement to WFAA. "The health and safety of our youth members is of paramount importance to the BSA, and integral to everything we do.

"We strive to create a safe environment for youth to experience outdoor adventure."

The course was to be Reid's final task to before becoming an Eagle Scout. His troop has awarded him the honor posthumously.

Watch: Boy Scouts React to Trump's Controversial Speech

Related Articles: