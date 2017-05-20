Parents see son for the first time since he unplugged from technology: Part 5
"I didn't really notice that video games were destroying me mentally," Josh said of his video game use.
Scott: In this age of absolute psychotic polarization, I highly doubt we'll see a president over 50% approval rating again in my lifetime. Nobody uses their brain anymore. When they vote, they write down whatever name has an (R) or a (D) next to it, like they're voting on which football team is best. It's complete lunacy. You could run Kim Jong Un on the ballot, if there was one of those two letters next to his name, idiots would vote for him.
