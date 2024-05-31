Parents push for stronger sextortion laws after Kansas political candidate’s death

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Parents of a former candidate for the Kansas Legislature are hoping a bill named in his honor will strengthen existing laws on scams and “sextortion.”

It’s been almost exactly one year since Taylor Dean took his own life within hours of being caught up in a dating scam on his 29th birthday leading up to Memorial Day weekend.

The 2022 Democratic candidate for the Kansas House District Union was a mental health advocate in the union where he worked construction. He told coworkers the Friday before Memorial Day weekend in 2023 he was excited for a date with a woman he’d just started chatting with on a dating app. At 12:30 p.m. that day he left work abruptly.

“I sent him a text message as we were wrapping up for the holiday weekend are you okay,” concerned co-worker Jeff Schnakenberg said.

“He sent me back just a ‘no’ and I said ‘What do you need?’ and he said ‘I think an attorney.'”

By 3:30 p.m. that day another friend would get a text that read “Tell my mom I love her. It’s over.” Police found him dead at his home less during a welfare check that afternoon.

Thinking it just didn’t add up, Dean’s parents started looking into his receipts and phone records.

“Between 12:30 and the time he took his life which was around 3:30 p.m., there were over 30 text messages and phone calls, the phone calls amounted to over an hour and a half they kept him on the phone,” his mother Diana Dean said.

They found the text messages that started on his birthday with the woman from the dating app – a woman who likely didn’t exist. Messages provided to FOX4 show Dean asked the female several times about her age and birth year trying to confirm she was an adult.

“She was sending R rated photos and then X rated photos and X rated videos within a day or two,” his mother said.

His parents said they would learn from investigators scammers cloned a North Carolina police department’s phone number saying he’d been exchanging photos with someone they claimed was underage and demanded money.

“In his mind he had done something wrong that was going to ruin his political career or ruin his career in the union. When really he had done nothing wrong other than getting scammed by someone.”

He wired $1,500 to a Walmart in South Carolina then ended his life, within three hours of when the ordeal with alleged out-of-state authorities started.

“The way we look at it our son was killed by scammers, Some mystical face behind this picture thought that $1,500 was what my son’s life was worth,” Dean said.

Dean’s parents say they were told by Kansas City Kansas Police they weren’t able to track down the people behind the sextortion and by the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office the case would be difficult to try under Kansas law anyway.

As a result they’ve since worked with Kansas lawmakers to create the Taylor Dean Act, making aggravated sexual extortion a crime when it leads to bodily harm or death and stiffening other penalties. Neither House Bill 2753 nor Senate Bill 526 received a hearing this year. But his parents plan to work with legislators in efforts of refiling next session.

A Taylor Dean Scholarship has since been created at Kansas State University for political science and history majors. In 2023 the Kansas Democratic Party also awarded its first Taylor Dean Young Democrat in Action Award exemplifying the spirit of Taylor through service to others and outstanding union support.

