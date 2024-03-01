Parents push for change to school absence notification procedure in light of Madeline Soto case

The disappearance of 13-year-old Madeline Soto has highlighted what parents call a “major flaw” in Orange County Public Schools’ notification system.

Madeline’s mother, Jennifer Soto, says she didn’t receive an automated message from OCPS saying her daughter was absent until nearly 6 p.m. on the day Madeline vanished, Feb. 26.

It was 10 hours after her daughter, Madeline, didn’t show up at Hunter’s Creek Middle School.

Jennifer said she received that automated call after she went to the school to try to pick up Madeline around 4:30 p.m.

Read: Madeline Soto’s body found in rural Osceola County

Sarah Terrell, the mom of a Hunter’s Creek Middle School student, is one of many Orange County parents asking Orange County Schools to notify parents earlier in the day that their child is absent.

Terrell started a petition Thursday that already has hundreds of signatures.

“I don’t think that it would be so horrible that I get a call at 10 or 11 a.m. that my student was absent. And maybe they were at the doctor, and maybe I dropped them off at noon. And I can then just ignore that call. Because I know my student is with me. I think that’s a far better scenario than the other way around,” Terrell told Eyewitness News.

Read: Osceola pastors console community after week-long search for Madeline Soto

Orange County Public Schools said their automated system notifies parents after the school day because the final cut-off for teachers to submit attendance is 3:30 p.m.

If a student misses at least half of a day, they are considered absent.

Once attendance is finalized in the system, the School District says a report is run, and later, guardians are notified their student was absent. Typically, parents are notified around 5 p.m.

Channel 9 checked with other school districts in Central Florida. Lake County Schools notifies guardians after a student is absent for at least one class. Some states, like Ohio, have laws on the books that require parents to be notified within two hours of a student’s absence.

Read: Madeline Soto: Community to hold prayer vigil tonight

“We have had quite a few emails from parents concerned about the current procedure that we have in Orange County,” said school board member Alicia Farrant. Farrant represents the district Hunter’s Creek Middle is in.

She says after news of Madeline’s disappearance Monday, she has received several emails and plans to discuss Orange County’s current procedure with the board.

“I can go to the board table and see if there is a procedure that we can change to help prevent things in the future,” Farrant said. “Although with something like this, I don’t know that this could have been prevented and we can’t live life in the what ifs.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Friday evening that Madeline Soto’s body has been found. Investigators said Osceola County deputies found the missing 13-year-old girl’s body at about 4:30 p.m. in a wooded area along Hickory Tree Road.

Detectives believe Stephan Sterns killed 13-year-old Madeline Soto on Monday morning at a Kissimmee apartment complex.

Investigators discovered the body of 13-year-old Madeline Soto on Friday afternoon.

Investigators discovered the body of 13-year-old Madeline Soto on Friday afternoon.

Investigators discovered the body of 13-year-old Madeline Soto on Friday afternoon.

Sources say that Maddie’s body was found in rural St. Cloud near Hickory Tree Road.

Police and deputies canvassed the area of Osceola County for 13-year-old Madeline Soto.

The Kissimmee Police Department will handle the search for Madeline Soto, said Chief Betty Holland.

The sheriff said the efforts will now shift to recovering her body.

Sheriff John Mina said he is confident that she is dead, and recovery efforts will continue.

Members of the community will gather to pray for 13-year-old Madeline Soto.

Deputies in Orange County said 13-year-old Madeline Soto has been missing since Monday morning. And now, her mother’s boyfriend is in jail on charges of sexual battery and possession of child sex abuse material. Stephan Sterns was supposed to go before an Orange County judge Thursday morning but refused to be in court.

More than 50 members of the Orange County Emergency Response Team looked for the 13-year-old in various areas as our detectives continued their investigation.

More than 50 members of the Orange County Emergency Response Team looked for the 13-year-old in various areas as our detectives continued their investigation.

Madeline Soto

Madeline Soto

Madeline Soto

Madeline Soto

Madeline Soto

Madeline Soto

Madeline Soto

Madeline Soto

Madeline Soto

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Friday confirmed that the body of Madeline Soto, 13, has been located.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.