Parents Open Up About Heartbreaking After Teen Allegedly Livestreamed Fatal Crash That Killed Sister

The parents of a California teen are struggling to cope with the loss of both of their daughters after cops say one was under the influence of alcohol while livestreaming a fatal drive that killed her little sister.

Nicandro Sanchez and his wife say they've now lost two daughters now that 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez is behind bars and charged in connection with the death of her 14-year-old sibling, Jacquelin.

Watch: Why This Mom Livestreamed Her Daughter's Physical Punishment on Facebook

"I think she doesn't know what happened," the father, Nicandro Sanchez, told KFSN-TV. "What I think is she knows she's done something wrong... She feels bad for herself, but she killed her own sister."

Sanchez said his daughter is trying to make sense of the horror that's befallen her family while she remains jailed in Merced County. Meanwhile, Sanchez, his wife and authorities must grapple with how it all happened.

"It happened that way," Sanchez said. "Who knows why?"

Alcohol was factor in the crash, according to authorities.

Obdulia Sanchez, 18, was booked into the Merced County Jail Friday on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter following the crash that left her sister dead just before her family was to celebrate her quinceañera.

Sanchez was allegedly drunk and livestreaming on Instagram when her Buick veered off the road and flipped into a field after crashing through a barbed wire fence, cops say.

Jacqueline was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and killed. Police say a second 14-year-old girl sustained "major injuries" and that neither girl had been wearing a seatbelt.

Police say Sanchez was recording herself prior to the crash as she sang along to music. Screams and a crash are suddenly heard before Sanchez shouts out her sister's name.

Sanchez then positions the camera so she can speak into it with her sister's apparently lifeless body also in the frame.

"I f****** love my sister to death. I don't give a f***. We about to die. This is the last thing I wanted to happen to us but it just did," Sanchez says in the video. "Jacqueline, please wake up. This is the last thing I wanted to happen... I killed my sister, but I don't care. I killed my sister. I know I'm going to prison, but I don't care. I'm sorry baby. I'm a hold it down... Rest in peace sweetie."

Mary Hernandez, a friend of a friend of Sanchez, recorded the disturbing video from Instagram before it expired after 24 hours, according to reports.

Watch: Man Live Streams Seeing a Cloud That Looks Like an Angel

By Sunday, Hernandez's Facebook post with the video was taken down.

Sanchez is being held on a DUI charge and a charge of gross vehicular manslaughter. Her bond has been set at $300,000.

Watch: Duo Arrested After They Livestream Alleged Kidnapping on Facebook

Related Articles: