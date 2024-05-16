Parents have mixed opinions on new dress code for Leavenworth public schools

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Students and parents in Leavenworth County are learning about a dress code that takes effect this fall.

School board members with the Leavenworth Unified School District made a Monday night decision that isn’t in style for everybody.

The board approved new dress code guidelines, allowing items that were previously seen as unacceptable with many school districts.

Leavenworth schools will soon allow students to attend classes in pajama pants, t-shirts without sleeves (sometimes called muscle shirts), are also approved now, along with bandanas.

Missouri AG demanding accountability after Kansas City’s tweet on Harrison Butker

One school district member mentioned ties to gang culture tied to bandanas.

Danielle Wells, the school board vice president, said she sees pajama pants everywhere.

“There’s a large section of the workforce that does work from home in pajama pants and lots of places where it’s perfectly acceptable,” Wells said. “I don’t like it. I personally don’t do it.”

Leavenworth Schools Superintendent Kellen Adams sent a statement to FOX4 saying “In working with our building administrators, our goal is to remove barriers to attendance, while also continuing to restrict behaviors or actions that are deemed as distractions to the learning environment.”

FOX4 talked with parents outside Anthony Elementary School. Some say students should wear whatever makes them comfortable. Liz McGuire disagrees, saying her kids won’t dress that way.

“I’m more of a modest dresser for myself and my children,” she said. “It sends a message, but to each their own. I feel a more conservative look for the school is more appropriate.”

Court rejects parents’ attempt to opt kids out of LGBTQ-inclusive reading assignments

The new handbook, and these dress code changes, were approved by a tight 4-3 margin. Some parents online comments challenged the school district’s decision, accusing board members of unacceptably lowering standards.

The change takes effect with the new school year this August.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.