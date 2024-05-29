Some parents love charter schools. Others hate them. IPS board mulls striking right balance in district

The Indianapolis Public School board Tuesday continued the task of deciding just how many charter or innovation schools the district should support, seeking parent opinion on the topic.

Complicating matters, however, IPS parents remained staunchly divided on charter schools.

More than 1,000 parents in recent months have signed a petition asking IPS to partner with more charter schools, arguing that charter schools provide better academic results for students of color. In response, the district drew up a resolution that could lead to approving more charter and innnovation schools that pro-charter parents said came close to what they wanted.

Other parents, however, asked the district to pause approving more charter schools, saying that the district should hold off for now until the Rebuilding Stronger plan, which is leading to a number of changes in school grade configurations, has been in effect for a few years.

The resolution discussed Tuesday night called for "greater coherence, clarity, and collaboration among public schools of all types—traditional public, innovation, innovation charter, and independent charter schools" in IPS. Innovation schools are more autonomous schools within IPS’s “family” of schools that have more say on how they run their day-to-day operations than district-managed schools and also have access to IPS’s resources. Such schools can also be charter schools.

The resolution also had language saying that the IPS administration should provide a public update on the application process for innovation and charter schools by August 2024, which would include information about how schools with a track record of closing racial opportunity gaps might be replicated.

The “Better Together” campaign organized by EmpowerED Families, a charter-friendly advocacy group that started the petition, has been advocating for months at IPS school board meetings to increase the number of innovation schools, saying that certain models boast high test scores for Black and Latino students. Their petition asks the IPS board to develop a detailed plan by summer on opening additional innovation schools.

Parents like Greg Henson, who signed the petition, said Tuesday they liked the direction IPS was heading with the resolution.

“I feel like we're close to something important for my children and our children if we can come together on this resolution,” Hanson told board members. “It's important that the resolution be as clear as possible in calling for attention to scale schools that show evidence of closing the opportunity gap.”

But other IPS parents like Joanne Puckett told board members that it is too soon to approve more charter or innovation schools especially since the district is about to undergo major changes under the Rebuilding Stronger plan next school year.

“There are so many changes it's hard to figure out what variable is actually moving the needle and we have a lot of variables happening right now,” Puckett said. “Adding more charters and innovations without the same level of accountability will confound any progress.”

Puckett and a number of other parents who want to slow the addition of more charters to the district also said that IPS did not give the community enough notice about Tuesday's special meeting and that the district needs to work on its transparency with families.

More than 240 parents who want to slow the development of new charter schools have signed a different petition asking IPS leadership to pause approving any new charter schools until data shows that the district needs them.

During Tuesday's meeting, different school board members met with attendees in small groups to discuss their concerns with the resolution.

Some parents suggested using more specific language to explain what “collaboration” might look like between schools. Others said they wanted to ensure that any data used to compare schools within the district be fair comparisons.

At the end of the meeting, the IPS school board members decide to write a new resolution to be shared publicly before the Culturally Responsive and Equitable Education Committee meeting on June 17 at 6 pm. The full board would then consider voting on a final resolution at its June 27 meeting.

